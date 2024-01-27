Young Man Fatally Stabbed During Domestic Incident In Prince George’s County

LANHAM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a domestic-related fatal stabbing in a Lanham home. The decedent is 21-year-old Cristo Johnson of Lanham.

On January 25, 2024, at approximately 7:15 am, officers responded to the 8000 block of Greenfield Drive for the report of a stabbing. Once on scene, they located Johnson suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital.

Investigators have identified the individuals involved in this incident who are family members. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the stabbing and are in consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges would be appropriate.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 24-0004941.