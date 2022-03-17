Joseph “Hampton” Somerville, Jr.

Joseph Hampton Somerville, Jr., “Hampton” or “June Bug,” 82, passed away on March 2, 2022, in Leonardtown, MD. Born on October 8, 1939 in Chaptico, MD, he was the son of the late Agnes Marie Somerville and the late Joseph Hampton Somerville, Sr. He was the loving husband of Agnes A. Somerville, whom he married on November 24, 1984 in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD. Hampton is survived by his children Mary Thomas of Waldorf, MD, Iris Somerville Carr (Devon) of Washington, DC, Wayne Thomas Somerville (Stephanie) of Waldorf, MD, Bernadette Somerville (Steven) of Bowie, MD, Cecil Somerville (Trish) of Waldorf, MD, Jefferey Somerville (Debbie) of Chaptico, MD, Michael Somerville of Vancouver, WA, Kevin Dyson of Avenue, MD, Christine Mills of Waldorf, MD, his siblings George Somerville (Evelyn) of Chaptico, MD, James Somerville of Chaptico, MD, and Charles Somerville (Vivian) of Brentwood, MD, twenty-three grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sons Anthony Thomas Somerville and Joseph Somerville, siblings Thomas Somerville (Shirley), Elizabeth Holly (Richard), and Theresa Briscoe (Garland).

Hampton was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduate of Banneker High School. He worked in construction for the Blake Company, George Hyman Construction Company, Clarke Construction, Perini Construction, and Scheibel Construction. Hampton retired after 40 years on October 8, 2004.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Thomas Somerville, Donnie Briscoe, Jerome Holly, DeWayne Somerville, James Ball, Jr., and Nathaniel Somerville.

