Hear from some of Southern Maryland’s own! You can listen below or find them on your favorite podcast app.

Get Real with Chris and Mark

Hear from two realtors who just want to talk about why they love Southern Maryland (HINT: it’s farmland and beaches).

More great content coming soon!

Got an idea for a podcast or would like to be a sponsor?

We’re always looking for great content to share with our community.

If you’ve got a great podcast idea or an awesome business you want mentioned, email us at partnerships@thebaynet.com. We’d love to hear more about it!

Featured Businesses