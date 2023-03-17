Home

Featured News

We want to hear from you!

Submit a Non-Commercial Article
Submit an Advertorial
Submit a Tip / Pitch

Our Sponsors

Local Business Spotlight

News From Your County

St. Mary’s County

calvert County

Crimes & Courts

More Crimes & Courts »

First Responders

Featured Businesses

Business Directory »

Featured Videos

Sports

Pet of the Week

Economy & Business

Prince George’s County

Tributes to Life

More Obituaries »

Karen Elaine Holcomb

December 19, 1945 – February 27, 2023

Karen was a founder, executive director and longtime supporter of Leadership Southern Maryland.

Lorraine Carol Ann Dooley

December 13, 1951 – February 24, 2023

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Lorraine was an accomplished small business woman.

Eugene “Gene” Fornadley

July 26, 1938 – February 12, 2023

Gene had a long career working as a plate printer at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing where he “made money” until he retired.

George DePaul Trossbach Sr.

April 13, 1930 – January 31, 2023

As needs changed and his family grew, he started Trossbach Produce, a thriving business and labor of love that continues to this day.