PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 is pleased to announce the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” concert series at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD.

The first concert will be on Sunday October 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm. At this new location, there’s plenty of comfortable seating to enjoy traditional Bluegrass music with family style entertainment.

The first show on October 30th will feature Seth Mulder & Midnight Run from the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee. The next several months will feature The Grascals, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Lonesome River Band, Volume Five, and High Fidelity.

For over 30 years the concerts that have been organized by Jay Armsworthy has seen the likes of Larry Sparks, Russell Moore & the III Tyme Out, The Gibson Brothers, and many more and has brought audiences as far away as New York and Tennessee.

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run began their journey in February of 2015, at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Made up of four like-minded musicians and graduates of college music programs, this group of friends and musicians created a band tied to the rich traditions of bluegrass music, yet one that offers a fresh approach to that “High Lonesome” sound. They are very entertaining to watch on stage.

Tickets for each show will be available at the door for $20.00 per person. Under 12 are admitted free with a paid adult.

Food and beverages will be available for sale and there will be a 50/50 raffle as well as door prizes.

The doors open at Noon and the shows will begin at 2:00 pm. Information for each show can be found at www.somdbluegrass.com or by calling 301-737-3004.