UPDATE: The patient is being transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with CPR still in progress. His injuries are still being described by first responders as life-threatening.

Sydney Drive, not far from the scene of the incident is temporarily closed as a part of the investigation takes place.

Avoid that area if possible.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this afternoon that a man has been shot in Lexington Park.

At approximately 5:53 p.m. on August 9, first responders were called to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road for a reported shooting that had taken place near Canopy Liquors.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene behind a nearby laundromat and discovered a man who had reportedly sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and leg.

Crews advised that the patient was in need of further medical treatment, and that a flyout would be necessary.

Maryland State Police Aviation was called to make a potential transport, but was cancelled soon after. First responders advised that CPR was initiated upon arrival and that would be unable to continue on a helicopter.

The man’s injuries have been deemed as life-threatening at this time.

One person of interest was apprehended by police near the scene of the incident on Great Mills Road.

Avoid the area if possible, and expect delays.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com