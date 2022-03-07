SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The Storm Prediction Center currently has most of our area under “Slight Risk” due to the threat of damaging winds and isolated lightning mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

A strong cold front will push across the area late today and this evening. Showers and strong t-storms ahead of and along the front. High temperatures near or reaching records prior to the rainfall. Gusty southwest winds ahead of the front. Gusty northwest winds behind the front.