SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The Storm Prediction Center currently has most of our area under “Slight Risk” due to the threat of damaging winds and isolated lightning mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.
A strong cold front will push across the area late today and this evening. Showers and strong t-storms ahead of and along the front. High temperatures near or reaching records prior to the rainfall. Gusty southwest winds ahead of the front. Gusty northwest winds behind the front.
- WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected shifting to northwest this evening.
- WHERE…Portions of The District of Columbia, central, north
central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland and
central, northern and northwest Virginia.
- WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
- Instructions: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. YOUR VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS IN THE REGION ARE HIGHLY SUGGESTING DO NOT OPEN BURN ANYWHERE IN OUR REGION DURING THE WIND EVENT