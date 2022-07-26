ANNAPOLIS, Md. – With a very heavy heart, Anne Arundel County Police Department sadly announces the passing of retired K-9 Soren.

Soren was a strong, smart, loyal member of our agency for 7 years before his retirement in 2017.

For his 7 working years, he was partnered with Sgt. Greg Pilkerton.

In his retirement, he continued to live with Sgt. Pilkerton and his family.

Thank you, Soren for your years of devoted service and for making Anne Arundel County a safer place.

Please continue to watch over your beloved partner and be with us all.