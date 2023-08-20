CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md – On August 19, 2023 at approximately 9:43 p.m., area rescue boats and the Calvert Dive team responded to a boating accident approximately 3 miles from Breezy Point in the Chesapeake Bay.

It was reported that there were six occupants between both boats involved in the accident and two were injured. There was a flare sighting as rescue boats located the accident.

North Beach Volunteer Fire Department and EMS were instructed to stage at the Rod ‘N’ Reel resort.

CPR was pronounced at the scene when the injured occupants were rescued. It was reported the other injured occupant suffered abdominal injuries.

The Department of Natural Resources and US Coast Guard began heading towards the scene of the accident to investigate further.

One occupant was transported by ground to Capital Regional Trauma Center.

We will provide updates as they become available.

