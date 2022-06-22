Brandon Douglas Evans, 47, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on June 10, 2022.

He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and sense of humor. He truly brought life to the party. No matter the circumstance, you’d always leave with a story of something funny/crazy Brandon did while you were with him.

Following high school, Brandon held a lifetime career in the HVAC industry. Throughout his profession, he moved up through the ranks with determination and skill from helper to Operations Manager.

After a seven-year courtship, Brandon married his best friend and soul mate, Penny in October 2003. If you asked him why it took so long, he would kindly reply with a sheepish grin “See what had happened was?”. They went on to have two wonderful sons, Brandon and Cooper. Between their two boys, Brandon’s charm, compassion, and humility will forever be present.

Brandon had a passion for cooking. Whether it was in the oven, over the campfire, or on his smoker, he had a knack for preparing foods to the precise temperature and blending ingredients until it was “just right!”. His signature dishes included homemade meatballs with spaghetti, pulled pork, salt and pepper spare ribs, and smoked potato salad.

In addition to his wife and children, Brandon is survived by his mother, Virginia (Jenny) Evans, Chapel Hill, NC, brothers John (Eric) Evans, Goose Creek, SC, Jason Evans, (wife Kathryn) Asheville, NC, and sister Stephanie Wells, (husband KJ) Leonardtown, MD. He was also survived by a host of nieces and nephews that will forever cherish his generous heart and comradery.

Brandon is predeceased by his father, John (Doug) Evans, maternal grandparents, Thomas (Lodge) and Joann Wright, and paternal grandparents, John and Delores Evans.

The family will receive friends for the Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements were made by Brinsfield Funeral & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.