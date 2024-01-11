File photo

ST. LEONARD, Md. – In a daring incident on December 23, 2023, around 6:48 p.m., Deputy First Class (DFC) Wilder of the local law enforcement agency successfully subdued an aggressive male Pot Belly Pig in the 6100 block of Ben Creek Road in St. Leonard. The incident occurred following an animal complaint from a concerned resident regarding the safety of her family.

The complainant reported a 70 lb. male Pot Belly Pig, known as ‘Thug’, with 3-inch long, hard tusks, running at large. Deputy Wilder promptly responded to the scene, where he discovered that this was the second incident of the day involving the elusive pig. Animal Control had previously responded but was unable to apprehend ‘Thug’ using a baited trap.

Despite multiple attempts to lasso the pig and redirect its path, ‘Thug’ grew more agitated and charged towards the complainant’s property. With a family, including a 3-year-old child, present at the scene, Deputy Wilder swiftly took action to ensure public safety. He deployed his agency-issued taser, successfully containing the unruly pig.

Following the incident, ‘Thug’ was safely transported to the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter by Animal Control, where the pig’s owner voluntarily relinquished ownership.

Deputy Wilder’s quick thinking and bravery in averting a potentially dangerous situation showcases the dedication of law enforcement to ensuring the well-being of the community.

Listen to the police scanner audio below:

