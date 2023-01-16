Carl Sargent Hubscher was born in Washington, D.C. on September 13, 1929, the son of Carl Alois and Louise Margaret Hubscher nee Western, the oldest of eight children. Carl died peacefully this morning, January 6 at his home in Hollywood with his children at his side.

Carl married Marie Ella Weber in Mt. Rainier, MD on April 9, 1954. They celebrated forty-five years of marriage prior to Marie’s passing on November 30, 1999. Carl is survived by his four children: Beverly Marie Berned; Carl S. Hubscher, Jr. (Alice); Brenda Jean Lewis (Tim); and June Louise Llerena (Luis); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his siblings Doris Lorraine Perkins and Dennis Jack Hubscher (Rosemary).

He was predeceased by siblings Helen Dolores Polcen, Audrey Beverly Tamkin, Richard Max Hubscher, Theodore Nicholas Arthur Hubscher and Ruth Margaret Boone.Carl was a Korean War Veteran and served in the U.S. Army in Japan. He was a civil servant for theDistrict Government for many years working his way up the ladder in the Sewer and Sanitation Division.

After retirement, in worked as a real estate salesman and broker in Prince Georges County MD. He and Marie raised their family in Hyattsville MD. After Marie’s passing, Carl relocated to Hollywood MD in St. Mary’s County in December 2004.

Carl is resting at the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, 41590 Fenwick St., Leonardtown MD, where a visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 10th ,2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held on January 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Fort Lincoln Cemetery Brentwood, MD.