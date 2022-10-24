Catherine Ann Poe, “Cathy”, 78, of Drayden, MD, passed away on October 11, 2022 in Richmond, VA. Born on May 7, 1944 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Catherine Mae Adams and the late Francis Elmo Norris. Cathy was the loving wife of Barber Sinclair Webster Poe, whom she married on July 14, 1962 in St. George’s Catholic Church, Valley Lee, MD. She is survived by her children Michael Poe (Julie) of Piney Point, MD, Gina Katafiaz (Brian) of Drayden, MD, her siblings Frances Trossbach (Bill) of Drayden, MD, brother and sister-in-law Clem and Agnes Johnson of Hollywood, MD, brother and sister-in-law Patricia and Jerry Poe of Watha, NC, grandchildren Dillon Poe of Newport News, VA, Brandon Poe of Piney Point, MD, Taylor Denney of California, MD, and Kailee Denney of Drayden, MD, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Cathy was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Michael’s in Ridge, MD in 1962. She was a homemaker.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at St. George’s Catholic Church, Valley Lee, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM with Rev. Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the American Stroke Foundation at https://americanstroke.org, Hospice of St. Mary’s at P.O. Box 629, Leonardtown, MD 20659, or Food for the Poor at https://foodforthepoor.org.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.