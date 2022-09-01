Rev. Jaroslaw “Jerry” Gamrot.

GREAT MILLS, Md. – Reverend Jaroslaw “Jerry” Gamrot, 58, who serves at Holy Face Catholic Church and Little Flower School in Great Mills, has been charged for an incident that reportedly happened in July on a highway.

Gamrot, a Poland native who currently has a residence in Frederick County, Maryland, was served the charges on August 21.

Charging documents for the incident indicate that on July 25, Gamrot was traveling west on Route 70 in Frederick with no pants on and was allegedly masturbating.

A male victim claimed to police that he was exposed to him on a public road near the 56-mile-marker. The victim claimed to state police that he was targeted by Gamrot, as he continued to pull up next to his vehicle multiple times to expose himself.

This allegedly occurred three times.

Photo of Gamrot (via Little Flower School on Facebook).

However, on Gamrot’s final maneuver, the victim took a picture of the vehicle’s license plate and the inappropriate action taking place.

The tag was run by the police, who later identified Gamrot as the vehicle’s owner.

According to the charging documents, on August 21, a member of the Maryland State Police interviewed Gamrot at his residence in Frederick County, where he admitted he was driving the vehicle after being read his Miranda Rights.

He has since been placed on administrative leave at the parish and school.

According to the Little Flower School website, where Gamrot served as the administrator, he “graduated from the Catholic University of Lublin with a Master’s of Divinity and received the Sacrament of Holy Orders, becoming a presbyter of the Roman Catholic Church in 1991.”

The website also notes how he likes to “work with people and children.”

In a statement to TheBayNet.com, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Washington, which oversees the Catholic Church in most parts of Maryland, said:

“Father Jerry Gamrot of Holy Face Catholic Church in Great Mills, Maryland, has been placed on administrative leave and suspended from public ministry pending an investigation into alleged misconduct away from the parish and school.

No determination about Father Gamrot’s future will be made until the investigation is concluded.”

Gamrot has been charged with indecent exposure, which is considered a misdemeanor. Aside from that, records indicate that he has only ever been charged for a speeding ticket he received in St. Mary’s County back in 2019.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 25th at 12:30 p.m. in Frederick County.

