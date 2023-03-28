Comedy Juggler Michael Rosman To Perform At The Rex Theatre

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On March 31, 2023, Comedy Juggler Michael Rosman will perform his unique and hilarious act live at Leonardtown’s premium venue, The Rex Theatre.

“When we heard Juggler, we didn’t realize how entertaining that could be until we saw his act,” Kiera, the theater’s manager, told TheBayNet.com.

Rosman has an amazing reputation amongst his peers and followers, and the brand new theatre is the perfect host for this sort of diverse entertainment that the area rarely gets to see.

“Where else can you go around here to a multi-leveled venue with awesome views, great food and drink service, and awesome diversity of entertainment,” says Kiera. “Who doesn’t love to laugh and be entertained at the same time?”

The show starts at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:00 p.m.

For more info, including a video of Rosman’s performance, and to purchase tickets, click here: https://therextheatre.ticketspice.com/michael-rosman-comedian

