HUGHESVILLE, Md. — On August 5th at approximately 5:21 am, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to Prince Frederick Road in the area of Brandywine Road for the motor vehicle collision.

Squad 2 and Paramedic Ambulance 28 made the response. Shortly after responding, Charles County Sheriff’s Office Units arrived on scene to find a U-Haul truck with fire in the engine compartment spreading to the passenger compartment.

Squad 2 arrived confirming a small fire in the engine compartment along with a downed power pole.

The crew quickly opened the engine compartment and extinguished the fire.

Paramedic Ambulance 28 assessed the occupants of the vehicle and determined there were no injuries.

Units cleared the scene.

The CCSO along with Maryland State Police completed the investigation.