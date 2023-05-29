CSM Names Hometown Hero David Hupp 2023 Distinguished Alumni

LA PLATA, Md. – Lusby resident and College of Southern Maryland (CSM) alumnus Dr. David Hupp ’07 credits the lessons he learned at CSM for inspiring his impressive work ethic, his drive to achieve and his commitment to his community. For his many outstanding achievements and contributions to southern Maryland, The Quality Improvement Team Leader for The John Hopkins Hospital, community first responder, and lifelong learner was recognized as CSM’s 2023 Distinguished Alumni during the college’s May commencement ceremony.

“AT CSM, I LEARNED THAT YOU CAN ALWAYS PUSH YOURSELF TO TRY NEW THINGS, LEARN NEW THINGS, AND BETTER YOURSELF.”

Hupp’s journey with CSM spans more than 35 years. He first came to CSM as a toddler in CSM’s then “Mom and Tots” swim class in the summer of 1988. He performed with CSM’s community theater program during his elementary school years, and was involved with multiple CSM summer camps during his middle school and high school years. While attending CSM as a dual enrolled student, Hupp worked as a student assistant in the Innovative Technology Center; he helped lead the Hawk’s soccer team in back-to-back regional titles; and he participated in CSM’s travel study abroad to Belize. Since graduating from CSM, he returns to CSM each year to participate in the CSM Foundation’s Annual Golf Classic as a proud alum – alongside his brother, father, and mother Karen Smith Hupp, who is CSM’s assistant vice president for government relations.

“I was shocked to be selected out of so many great alumni and candidates, I was legitimately shocked,” Hupp said. “I feel like I’ve been in a lifelong partnership with CSM, and being part of that learning environment since I was a kid seemed to stick with me throughout my career. I’m always trying to push and better myself.”

Since graduating from CSM, Hupp has gone on to earn his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2009, a master’s degree in business administration in 2011, and a doctorate of business administration in healthcare management in 2022. Hupp’ s doctoral thesis, “Process Reliability and Its Effect on Improving Patient Satisfaction within an Inpatient Hospital Environment,” discussed first responder burnout, particularly evident during the pandemic, and proposed emotional intelligence training as a means to lessen the problem.

“Through his career achievements and engagement with the community, Hupp has set a standard to which our students and fellow alumni can aspire.” said CSM Alumni and Donor Relations Manager Toni Kruszka. “As one of CSM’s brightest points of pride, he represents the life-changing impact of a College of Southern Maryland education, and we are honored to award him the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award,”

In his professional life, Hupp is a southern Maryland hometown hero. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he deployed as lead support in Hospital Incident Command Structure working tirelessly facilitating the remote tent operation to manage surge planning, capacity analysis, and supply and equipment procurement. He also stepped in to provide extra hands wherever and whenever needed during a challenging time at the hospital, doing everything from answering phones to doing staff temperature checks.

During the same period, he would return home to his wife and two children and continued to serve on the front-line as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. Hupp initially became involved in the volunteer fire and EMS system at the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department in 2012 where he remained active until he moved to Lusby. He transferred in 2017 to the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department (SVRSFD) where he continues to serve. He has progressed through the ranks and currently serves as rescue lieutenant. He was recently elected to SVRSFD board of directors.

Hupp said he is grateful for his early, and ongoing, connection to CSM.

“At CSM, I learned that you can always push yourself to try new things, learn new things, and better yourself,” he said. “I learned that there’s no substitute for hard work, and it will pay dividends to put work in early. And finally, I learned the value of maximizing the amount of time that you have in every way that you can.”