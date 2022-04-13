Kristian Daniel Colon-Gomez

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Kristian Daniel Colon-Gomez on April 11, 2022, on a warrant for First Degree Rape obtained by police on April 6, 2022.

According to the warrant, on March 30, 2022, a victim waved down police to report that Colon-Gomez had allegedly sexually assaulted them after leaving a local gas station in Oxon Hill, MD.

The victim reported being approached by Colon-Gomez while exiting a store, where he allegedly threatened to harm the victim, ordering them to get into his car.

Once the victim was inside, Colon-Gomez began to perform sexual acts without the victim’s consent.

The victim escaped, and Colon-Gomez fled the scene, taking the victim’s personal property.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify Colon-Gomez as the suspect.

On April 11th, deputies determined that Colon-Gomez could be located at an address in the 7900 Block of Claudia Dr. in Oxon Hill, MD. When deputies knocked, a resident answered, allowing them to enter the home.

Once inside, deputies identified Colon-Gomez in an upstairs bedroom. He was served the warrant, placed him into custody, and safely transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, MD. without incident.

Colon-Gomez is also charged with Second Degree Rape, Kidnapping, First Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault, and Theft of $100 to under $1,500.



For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.