UPDATE – Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, March 10, 2022, a Charles County jury, after a 4-day trial, convicted William Anthony Smothers, 38, of the Attempted Second-Degree Murder of James Rudd, Jr. and related charges.

On September 10, 2021, officers responded to the 140 block of Jefferson Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. While on the scene, officers observed the victim, James Rudd, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of his head. They also discovered that the rear passenger side window of Rudd’s vehicle was broken out and the car had damage from suspected shot pellets on the exterior of the passenger side door. Rudd was treated by Emergency Medical Services for non-life-threatening injuries, and thankfully, survived.

During the course of the investigation, Smothers was identified as the shooter by a witness to the incident. The witness also reported that the shooting was a result of a verbal argument between Smothers and Rudd. During the argument, Smothers retrieved a shotgun, pointed it at Rudd, chased Rudd to his vehicle, and fired. Both Smothers and Rudd fled the scene after the shooting.

A sentencing date has been set for June 15, 2022. Smothers faces 50 years in prison.

Guilty

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence related to the Attempted Second-Degree Murder of James Rudd, Jr.

First-Degree Assault

Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence related to the First-Degree Assault of James Rudd, Jr.

Second Degree Assault

Reckless Endangerment

UPDATE: Officers located William Smothers earlier today, September 14, and also recovered a firearm.

WALDORF, Md. – On September 10 at 3:09 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Jefferson Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting involving people who were known to each other.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with an injury from a gunshot, which was not life-threatening. He was transported to a hospital, treated, and released. Members of the Agency’s Emergency Services Team responded to the residence to try to locate the suspect, but after searching the house, it was determined the suspect had fled.

Detectives subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for William Anthony Smothers, 38, of Waldorf. Officers with the Warrant Unit have been searching for Smothers but he has not yet been located.

Anyone with information about Smothers’ whereabouts should call 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.