Diane Lee Bennett Gillikin, 86 years young, passed away on June 1st while at her home on Broomes Island resting against the gentle shores of the Patuxent River. “Granny” as everyone knew her, was born in 1935 in Washington, DC.

She grew up in Colmar Manor, MD. She met the love of her life, Jack Stephan Walter Gillikin when she was just 16 and they married shortly thereafter. Granny worked her whole life in management with AT&T. While she was proud of her work, her family was her life. She deeply loved her children, Steve, Dennis, Cindy, and Diana with all her heart. They spent many summers traveling across America; camping at every National Park possible and seeing the breathtaking beauty of the country as a family.

She gave everything she could to enrich their lives and provide for them, as she also did with her many grandchildren. Granny was a giver. She wanted so little and always made sure everyone she loved had enough. This same love was extended even to friends of the family, as many people have stayed at Granny’s when they were down on their luck. She was everyone’s Granny.

There is so much we want to say about her; the love of Liz Taylor, reading horror novels, her passion for traveling, her pride in being Irish, the unexpected sass, but most importantly, the kindest, most loving woman many of us will encounter in our lives.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack, as well as the many pets she took on and cared for deeply. She is survived by her son Steve Gillikin and his wife Linda, her son Dennis Gillikin and his wife Cindy, her daughter Cindy Nieland and her husband Curt, and her daughter Diana Neiman and her husband Joe. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Chrissy, Steve, Sean, David, Micheal, Dennis, Tim, Brandi, James, Curt, Chris, Jaclynn, and Danny.

We take comfort in the fact that Jack and she are reunited again; camping at Conewago Campground, eating funnel cakes in Ocean City, and riding off into the sunset on their motorcycles while blasting Johnny Cash. Words cannot express how much she will be missed. She was a blessing in so many lives. We love you Granny and we are thankful for you.

Services will be held at a later date.

