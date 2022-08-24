Marlon Davon Murray

WALDORF, Md. – On August 20 at 10:40 a.m., a patrol officer was inspecting a commercial motor vehicle in the 12300 block of Billingsley Road in Waldorf.

During the inspection, suspected marijuana was recovered from the driver.

A semi-automatic firearm was also located inside the vehicle. Marlon Davon Murray, 25, of Capitol Heights, was charged with illegal possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and illegally transporting a firearm in a vehicle.

The amount of marijuana was a civil violation.

On August 20, a district court commissioner released Murray from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.

Cpl. Saunders is investigating.

