MILLERSVILLE, Md. – On June 2, 2022, at approximately 6:55 PM Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville, Maryland for a reported motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, they discovered a black four-door sedan struck two parked (unoccupied) vehicles.

The driver of the sedan had apparent upper body trauma not suffered as a result of the collision.

Despite life-saving efforts, the operator was pronounced deceased on the scene by Fire Department personnel.

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives assumed the investigation. The remains of the deceased have been transported to the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, Maryland for an autopsy.

The victim in this incident has been identified as twenty-two (22) year old Markail Keaven Johnson of Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging anyone with information to call the tip line at 410-222-4700 or the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com