Governor Hogan Announces New State and Local Directors of Cybersecurity

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has hired John A. Bruns as the Director of State Cybersecurity and Netta Squires, Esq. as the Director of Local Cybersecurity. These positions were created as part of an overarching cybersecurity legislative package passed early this year. Both directors will work at the Department of Information Technology and report to the State Chief Information Security Officer.

Today’s appointments come as the state marks October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Earlier this year, the governor announced a new $102 million cyber readiness and workforce initiative to modernize, strengthen, and expand our cyber infrastructure and threat response activities; expand cybersecurity education; and provide universal and equitable access to Advanced Placement computer science classes.

“Maryland is the cyber capital of America, and these two extremely qualified individuals will help continue that leadership and build on the incredible progress we have made to protect our state’s critical infrastructure,” said Governor Hogan. “As we mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I want to continue to encourage Marylanders to remain vigilant about the security of their data and information at home and at work.”

Director of State Cybersecurity

John A. Bruns has over 15 years of experience developing, managing, and delivering mission-critical IT security, application, and infrastructure projects for government and corporate clients. Mr. Bruns was previously the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Howard County Government where he developed risk-based cybersecurity strategies and policies, collaborating with the Chief Information Officer and the County Executive to implement security prevention, detection, and response across much of Howard County Government infrastructure. Prior to his role as Howard County CISO, John served as a consultant in multiple roles for the Maryland State Department of Education.

The Director of State Cybersecurity will work directly with executive branch agencies to help solidify and secure the State executive branch’s information technology systems and data. He will also assist the State Chief Information Security Officer in developing and maintaining information technology security policy and guidance that is standardized across all state agencies.

Director of Local Cybersecurity

Netta Squires, Esq. has over 14 years of experience in emergency management and incident response as well as almost 8 years of specific experience in cybersecurity. She previously worked as an Emergency Management Specialist for the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security where she managed multiple projects and teams in various emergency support functions. Ms. Squires has her Juris Doctorate from George Washington Law School and a Masters of Science in Law in Cybersecurity from UMB School of Law. She is also a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) by the International Association of Emergency Managers.

The Director of Local Cybersecurity will work in coordination with the Maryland Department of Emergency Management to provide assistance and improve cybersecurity preparedness throughout the counties and municipalities across the state. She will also be working with the Governor’s Subcabinet on Infrastructure to help administer the cybersecurity portion of funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment And Jobs Act to local communities.