GLEN BURNIE, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle fatal collision on southbound Ritchie Highway and Marley Station Road in Glen Burnie that occurred around 12:49 p.m., on April 2, 2023

According to the police report, a 2008 Toyota Tundra failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2013 BMW. The Equinox was turning left into the Marley Station Mall at the time of the incident. The accident resulted in the death of a passenger in the Equinox. The deceased victim was identified as Brandon E. Deleon Male 36-years-old of Pasadena.

The investigation suggests that the driver of the Tundra was under the influence of alcohol and speeding at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Tundra, identified as Pedro Balmore Baires Beltran, a 35-year-old resident of Glen Burnie, has been charged with several offenses, including negligent manslaughter and homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Beltran sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bayview Hospital in Baltimore for treatment.

Miguel E. Deleon, the driver of the Equinox, sustained serious injuries and has been transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The driver of the BMW, was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Cpl. J. Wilson #1586 is the primary investigator. CASE# 2022-711618

