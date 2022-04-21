James Louis Baden Jr., 77, of Brandywine, Maryland passed away on April 12, 2022. Born in Washington, D.C. on December 10, 1944.

He was the son of the late James Louis Baden Sr. and the late Mildred Ophelia Baden.

James is survived by his son, James L. Baden Ill (Balinda), and daughters, Angie Goertz (Curtis) and April Bradshaw (Robert Jr.).

Also, surviving are his grandchildren, Robert Goertz and Emma Baden, and stepgrandsons Robert J. Bradshaw, Logan Bradshaw, and Ryan Sears.

James was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 38 years in Brandywine, MD, retiring in 2000. He was also a farmer since he was young working with his father. He also enjoyed hunting and shooting.

The family will receive friends and family for James’ Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A, 3095 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 10:30 am – 1:00 pm with a Prayer Service at Noon. Interment will be held privately.

Memorials in James’ name may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.