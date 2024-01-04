A series of releases are expected over the next several weeks, revealing associates, friends, and employees of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

On Wednesday, the names of 180 individuals were released including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, and magician David Copperfield.

People rushed online to see the list of names, crashing the federal court website.

The names were unsealed from a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, an alleged trafficking victim, against British socialite and Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. She was convicted in December 2021 of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls.

Many of the names did not come as a surprise, as several people, including the two former presidents, had been known to be associated with Epstein for years.

Clinton’s representatives have told reporters previously that he doesn’t know anything about Epstein’s crimes but did take four trips on his plane in 2002 and 2003, in connection with the Clinton Foundation. Clinton has not been accused of any crimes or wrongdoings.

Trump is mentioned as someone Epstein “called up” and hung out with. Trump was not accused of any crimes or wrongdoings either.



Epstein committed suicide by hanging in August 2019 as he awaited federal charges out of New York and Florida.

More Epstein documents and names of associates are anticipated to be made public on a rolling basis, with more expected to be made public on Thursday and over the next few months.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com