Kurt Daniel Unangst, 69, of California, MD passed away on September 22, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Callaway, MD.

He was born on September 21, 1953 in Sioux City, IA to Addison Franklin Unangst, Jr., and Rosemarie (Ansbach) Unangst of Hellertown, PA.

Kurt graduated from Lehigh University in 1975 and earned his Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh in 1976. He then proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a P-3 pilot and aerospace engineering duty officer from his commissioning in Pensacola, FL in July of 1977 until his retirement at the rank of Lieutenant Commander in August of 1994. His most memorable achievement during his service was graduating from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in 1983 with his many good friends of the storied Class 83. Over the years, he worked at Naval Air Station Patuxent River for several government contractors as a Test Pilot and Engineer. In 2006, he founded AdvantEdge, an aerospace nickel electroforming company, with his dear friends in the Pinkel family and with the proud help of his father, Addie.

He married Elizabeth “Bitsy” Hawes on July 11, 1998 in Fort Mitchell, KY. Together they enjoyed travel, local dining, sailing, skiing, flying, and, most of all, raising their two busy children. Kurt was a devoted member of Patuxent Presbyterian Church.

Kurt is survived by his wife, Bitsy, and his sons, Dan and Tim, all of California, MD; his parents, Addie and Rosemarie, of Brookfield, CT; siblings Kathy Snyder (Chris) of Hoover, AL; Lisa Unangst of Helena, AL; Todd Unangst (Angela) of Mammoth, CA; Scott Unangst of Brookfield, CT; and by many extended family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Patuxent Presbyterian Church on the morning of Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.