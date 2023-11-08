Local Business Owner To Be Recognized As One Of American Express’ Neighborhood Champions

Karen Clark-Reddon

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Karen Clark-Reddon, an Event Strategist and Owner of Devonshire-A Perfect Event’s Company, LLC is being awarded by American Express’ “Neighborhood Champion” program which recognizes companies in local communities who go above and beyond in promoting and supporting small businesses.

This will be Karen’s fourth time being recognized as a Neighborhood Champion.

“I usually stay in the background and help in silence, being recognized by American Express four times is an honor and confirmation that helping others is still appreciated,” Karen told The BayNet.

This award is not only a huge win for Karen herself but also for her business, Devonshire- A Perfect Event’s Company, LLC, located in California, MD, is a widely successful event planning service that caters to both businesses and individuals whether it’s corporate events, private parties, and even weddings.

Credit: Karen Clark-Reddon

“Having this distinction of being associated with American Express extends the reach of my company which I could not have been able to do on my own,” Karen stated.

The competition itself is obtainable by any small business just by using the #ShopSmallBusiness to start, by the activity of your business on Social Media other larger companies are able to recognize your business, and you may be able to gain a larger following and market. So, get out there and highlight your business!

The event of recognition itself is on November 25, 2023, and is to recognize all of the Neighborhood Champions from all over the country.

Credit: Karen Clark-Reddon

To learn more about Devonshire or Karen herself, go to https://www.devonshireperfectevents.com and be sure to continue to support your local small businesses!

