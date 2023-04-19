Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Releases Top 5 Most Wanted For April 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack has released a list of the five most wanted individuals in St. Mary’s County for April 2023.

These individuals are wanted by the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack on active warrants.

The following individuals are currently being sought after:

-Tinasha J. Bush, 25 of Lexington Park, MD

FTA Driving While License was Revoked and FTA Driving Without a License.

-Charles W. Clark, 67 of Mechanicsville, MD

FTA Trespassing, Driving an Uninsured Vehicle, Driving While License was Suspended.

-Jennifer M. Fore, 46 of Mechanicsville, MD

FTA Driving While License was Suspended and Driving Without a Required License.

-Michael A. Jones, 31 of Bushwood, MD

FTA Driving While License was suspended and FTA Driving an Uninsured Vehicle.

-Eric L. Figeroux, 49 of Hollywood, MD

CDS: Possession not Cannabis ×5, CDS Dist-Narc.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous! Contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference “Top 5 Most Wanted for April 2023“.