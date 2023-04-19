Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Releases Top 5 Most Wanted For April 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack has released a list of the five most wanted individuals in St. Mary’s County for April 2023.
These individuals are wanted by the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack on active warrants.
The following individuals are currently being sought after:
-Tinasha J. Bush, 25 of Lexington Park, MD
FTA Driving While License was Revoked and FTA Driving Without a License.
-Charles W. Clark, 67 of Mechanicsville, MD
FTA Trespassing, Driving an Uninsured Vehicle, Driving While License was Suspended.
-Jennifer M. Fore, 46 of Mechanicsville, MD
FTA Driving While License was Suspended and Driving Without a Required License.
-Michael A. Jones, 31 of Bushwood, MD
FTA Driving While License was suspended and FTA Driving an Uninsured Vehicle.
-Eric L. Figeroux, 49 of Hollywood, MD
CDS: Possession not Cannabis ×5, CDS Dist-Narc.
Anyone with information can remain anonymous! Contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference “Top 5 Most Wanted for April 2023“.
Was expecting to see some really heinous crimes listed here….
That’s it? This is the “Most Wanted”?? For having no license?? (Except for the one)….
I’m sure the community will feel much safer, once they’re caught…. for their big, dangerous crimes….. Give me a break! Really?? Hey- I have an idea– let’s put the REAL criminals faces and information out there on blast for everybody to see…. you know….. and if you’re having trouble finding them, here’s a suggestion: look in Lexington Park, Great Mills, California and schools, for starters…. and that’s just a start; because they’re everywhere— and certainly doing much worse than having no license….. We want to see “them”….. the ones we should REALLY be on the lookout for……
This was a waste of publication and time, honestly.
Wow, SMC most wanted looks more like a list of the MVA’s most wanted
Looks like Mayberry’s most wanted.
Why isn’t Deborah Lynch on there? She has a bench warrant out on her for over a year. I would think grand theft auto leading to a warrant should earn top honors.
