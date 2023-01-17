Anyone who knew and met Mike would agree that he was a soft-spoken, kind, and lovable man. Born in Washington DC in 1953, he spent his early adulthood in the United States Marine Corps as a Combat Engineer and later settled in St. Mary’s County, MD where he raised his family.

He took pride in his work and knowledge as a skilled construction worker. He often spent his spare time researching topics of interest which included his love of history, cars, and catching up on the news. At any given time you would see him with a coffee in hand and a smile on his face.

He is survived by his six children: Michael Wayne Stillwell Jr. (Nancy), Ronald Stillwell, Wayne Stillwell, Pamela (Mark) McLeod, Katie (Kevin) Settimio, and Lucy Stillwell; his brother Robert Stillwell. He was a grandfather of seventeen, and a great-grandfather to three with the fourth on the way!

Michael was predeceased by his parents Robert Lee Murphy, Shirley Mae and Louis Martin Caspar; his son Nickolas Michael Stillwell.

There are no words that can express how grateful and blessed we are to all those who showed grace and compassion during his final months. He will be dearly missed and forever hold a special place in our hearts.