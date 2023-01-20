UPDATE – 9:20 pm: Ms. Dement was located. She’s safe and with family. Thank you everyone.

WALDORF, Md. – Officers are currently in the White Oak Village area of Waldorf searching for a missing person.

Teri Dement, 62, was reported missing by her family members who said she left her house in the 2600 block of Schult Place to take a walk earlier this afternoon, but she has not returned.

Family members also indicated they are concerned for Ms. Dement’s well-being and reported she has the early onset of dementia and may be lost.

Officers have been canvassing the area and a witness reported seeing Ms. Dement on Council Oak Drive at about 3:30 pm.

Ms. Dement was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a blue jacket with the “TinkerBell” figure on the front and back of the jacket. She is 5’4” and weighs about 200 lbs. Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222. Please share! Thank you.