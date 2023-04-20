More Primary Care Services At The St. Mary’s County Health Hub

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Greater Baden Medical Services, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), is expanding hours for primary care services at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub.



Community members 14 years of age and older may now receive primary care services on the following days and hours, by appointment:

Monday (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Wednesday (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Thursday (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Primary care health services include routine preventative care, immunizations, health screenings, and diagnosis/treatment. Greater Baden Medical Services is a Federally Qualified Health Center that operates community-based health clinics in Maryland. Greater Baden accepts private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare and offers a sliding fee scale for those who do not have health insurance. Appointments can be made by calling 301-888-2233 during regular business hours.



“The Health Hub is a remarkable resource to support the health and wellness of our community members,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our health department team appreciates all the community partners who work together for the Hub, including our partners at Greater Baden Medical Services who are strengthening primary care access for St. Mary’s County.”



“Greater Baden Medical Services is grateful for its partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Hub. We are excited to add capacity that will increase access to primary preventive medical care for all community members who would like to make an appointment for a visit,” said Dr. Chris DeMarco, CEO of Greater Baden Medical Services.

To learn more about Greater Baden Medical Services, please visit www.gbms.org.



To learn more services provided at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.