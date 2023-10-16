LUSBY, Md – On October 15, 2023 at approximately 1:05 p.m., units responded to a vehicle collision involving four occupants on Solomon’s Island Road in the area of Pardoe Road.

Units arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in the collision, a Ford pickup truck and a Toyota pickup truck. Solomon’s Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and reported multiple injuries.

EMS evaluated the patient’s on scene. One patient was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center and two other patients were transported to Capital Regional Trauma Center.

State Highway Administration requested for roadway cleanup due to the large amount of fluids on the road.

We will provide updates as they become available.

