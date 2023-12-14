Nacho Cheese Alcohol Anyone?

Credit: Empirical

An unlikely flavor of alcohol has already sold out after only one day of preorders.

Doritos teamed up with Empirical to create what they’re calling a “nacho cheese spirit”.

The companies used real Doritos chips and according to a news release extracted their “essence through vacuum distillation”.

The Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit is considered an “uncategorized” spirit, with a 42% ABV, that features flavors of Nacho Cheese, corn tostada, umami, (and a) hint of acidity.

The company offered up several drink recipes, including a margarita, bloody mary, and old-fashioned.

Preorders were available in New York and California and sold out in no time. Don’t worry though, with its popularity the company may soon offer it in other areas.

We want to know – would you try it?

