New Wawa Opens In Laurel, Offers Free Coffee For Customers

LAUREL, Md. – A new Wawa opened on Silver Trail Lane in Laurel on the morning of December 19, complete with an appearance by company mascot Wally Goose and a ribbon-cutting hosted by the new team. The first 100 customers were given limited edition tee shirts, and free coffee is available through Christmas Eve for all customers.

“At Wawa, our core purpose is fulfilling lives every day, and since our first store opened, we’ve believed that we all have a role in making this world a better place,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s CEO. “Our associates deliver experiences and often create emotional connections with customers that go beyond what traditionally happens in a retail environment, and we look forward to welcoming old friends and making new ones in this wonderful community!”

Former Laurel Councilman Martin A. Mitchell attended the opening.

“I think that this Wawa will bring added convenience to local residents. It’s right across from Royal Farms, so it also introduces competition that will make prices more fair for consumers,” said Mitchell. “Councilman Jeff Mills fought for this location for that reason. I think it’s also great because it’s right on a highly trafficked road, and will help to build up the Konterra corridor.” This area is being primed for development and this is likely to be one of the first of many businesses to enter this growing area.

Laurel has its own zoning rights, giving greater authority for local officials to pursue business and housing development than any other town in Prince George’s County.

Nicholas Buckley will serve as general manager of the new Laurel Wawa store, leading a team of approximately 50 associates. Wawa employees have an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), which accounts for 39% of Wawa’s total shares.

