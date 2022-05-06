PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Prince Frederick Volunteer (PFVFD) Past Fire Chief Timothy Delehanty was presented with the prestigious Leslie B. Thompson Memorial award.

This year Chief Delehanty also celebrates 50 years of responding to emergencies and helping citizens in the State of Maryland. Chief Delehanty said this about being named this year’s recipient, “When you look at the names of previous awardees, I am extremely humbled to have even been nominated. Some of the most prestigious names in the Maryland Fire Service who gave countless years for the improvement of our state’s emergency services.”

According to the award page, the individual who receives this honor has made an “outstanding contribution to the future welfare of the fire, rescue and emergency medical services of Maryland.”

There is no doubt countless members, volunteer and career personnel have benefited from Chief Delehanty’s knowledge, skills and tremendous abilities over these five decades.

Chief Delehanty not only gives 100% to the fire service, but he’s a committed and dedicated family man. When you ask him about his children and grandchildren, his spirit (and smile) lights up.

Chief Delehanty has been an instructor for the Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute, University of Maryland (MFRI) for nearly 30 years and is a retired Captain of the Walter Reed Army Medical Center Fire Department. He was previously incredibly active in the Prince George’s County Fire Department as the Assistant Chief of the Chillum-Adelphi Volunteer Fire Department (Company 44) and Past Chief of the Bladensburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 9). He’s also part of the training committee for the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association (MCFA) and serves on their Board of Directors for the same program for Southern Maryland.

As for this memorial award, Chief Delehanty adds, “I can only hope to be able to live up to the example that these great individuals have set.” With a gracious heart he says, “I thank my friends and my departments for allowing me the opportunity to serve in many capacities over the years and most importantly I thank my family for the never ending support given me and for the sacrifices they have endured while standing beside me. They are true heroes in my book.”

We are honored to have Chief Delehanthy as a long-time, dedicated member to PFVFD. Our community, fire station and citizens benefit greatly from his continued support. We are also honored to have the Leslie B. Thompson Memorial award displayed in the museum at the PFVFD. Thank you to Chief Jeff Thompson of the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company, who is the Past President of the MCFA and Chief Hugh Owens of the Glenn Dale Volunteer Fire Department l who is also the Past President for making the trip to present the award.

Congratulations, Chief! We couldn’t be more proud.