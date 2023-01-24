Pet Of The Week - Blue

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Blue is looking for a home that will throw the ball for him for a bit and take him on walks. Blue does not appear to be a high energy dog but does require some daily exercise. If you are going to take him for a walk, be ready! He pulls hard on the leash.

Unfortunately, the shelter was not given much information about Blue.

From what we have learned about him since in our care, he seems to have some training because he doesn’t jump up on people often, knows how to sit, stay and come when called.

It is unknown how Blue would do in a multidog household or how he reacts to cats or small animals. While at the shelter, has not been reactive towards other dogs he has seen but as you get to know Blue it is urged to do slow, proper introductions with other animals.

When taking Blue to the veterinarian, they should be warned he may be a “less is more” when it comes to restraint for blood draws, nail trims, etc.

If you are interested in meeting Blue or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387!