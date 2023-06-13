Pet Of The Week - Kelly

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Kelly is a senior cat who needs someone to help her live out the rest of her days in comfort. It would be nice for her to be in a home and away from the shelter setting. Through experience, we have found that such special people exist – those that will open their homes and hearts to Kelly and allow her to be showered with love for the remainder of her days. Could you be the person for Kelly? If so, please come in and meet her today!

Shortly after Kelly came to the shelter as a stray, she had bloodwork and was diagnosed with feline hyperthyroidism, a condition that causes overproduction of the thyroid hormone. She was started on a medication called methimazole. This disease is the primary reason we consider Kelly to be a hospice case. We do not think her body can tolerate the dose of medication necessary to manage her thyroid condition successfully. We are prioritizing her quality of life over the length of life or ideal management of her thyroid disease. The dose she can tolerate is relatively inexpensive (less than $15 for a 2-month supply).

Based on Kelly’s health problems, age, and overall condition, we are considering Kelly a Hospice Case. Both adopters and rescues are welcome and encouraged to consult their primary care veterinarian if they wish to pursue additional diagnostics and or a second opinion.

If you are interested in meeting Kelly or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, please call (410) 535-7387!