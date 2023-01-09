Pet Of The Week - Lady

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Gorgeous Lady is an adult Cane Corso mix (an Italian breed of Mastiff). She has a stunning coat color that is called “formentino” or blue fawn. Lady is a big, bold, and beautiful girl who is eager to please.

She knows several commands and is food motivated.

Lady’s ideal home would be one with Mastiff experience. She seems to have some of the typical traits of this breed which includes becoming protective over her family and space.

Per her previous owners, she is good with other dogs but anytime she is being introduced to a new dog proper introductions are highly recommended – especially since she is about 90lbs! It is unknown if she gets along with cats or other small animals.

If you are not familiar with the Cane Corso breed, it is highly recommended you do thorough research before considering adoption.

If you are interested in meeting Lady or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387 or visit https://www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/ .