OXON HILL, Md. – A suspect wanted in multiple armed robberies at businesses in Prince George’s County is in custody. He’s identified as 35-year-old Shamell Joyner of Washington, DC. Joyner is currently charged in connection with three commercial robberies.

Prince George’s County Police Robbery Unit detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joyner after working collaboratively with law enforcement partners across the region to identify him. So far, the PGPD has charged him with an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 6800 block of Livingston Road on April 10, 2023, the armed robbery of a gas station in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on April 10, 2023, and the armed robbery of a convenience store in the 6600 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills on April 8, 2023. Additional charges against him are pending.

With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department, the PGPD’s Fugitive Squad took him into custody Tuesday evening in Washington, DC. He remains in custody there pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call 301-516-2830.

