UPDATE – St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on April 12, 2022, William Edward Johnson, III (Date of Birth May 7, 1990) was found guilty by a St. Mary’s County jury of Armed Car Jacking, Armed Robbery, First Degree Assault, Use of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, Possession of a Regulated Firearm with a Prior Felony Conviction as well as other firearm charges after a two day trial.

Mr. Fritz would like to thank Deputy State’s Attorney Daniel White and Senior State’s Attorney John Stackhouse for the successful prosecution of this case and also Prince George’s County Police Department, Charles County Sheriff’s Department, and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department for their exemplary police work generally; more specifically, Mr. Fritz would like to thank SGT David Alexander and SGT Christopher Beyer for their participation in this trial to secure Mr. Johnson’s conviction.

Mr. Johnson ‘s exposure is over 100 years and he is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending the preparation of a pre-sentence investigation.

The courts are now open after a nearly two year delay of jury trials due to COVID.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On November 4, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a private residence, for the report of a robbery that occurred at a business located in Lexington Park.

The victim advised deputies he had confronted two individuals in the parking lot of the business and asked them to leave. According to the victim, one of the individuals, an African American male, began to assault him.

During the assault, the individual was able to remove items of value from the victim. Both suspects then fled the scene; the victim required medical attention for the injuries sustained in the incident.

On November 5, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area in Lexington Park, for the report of a robbery and carjacking. Deputies made contact with the victim who advised while in the area, he was confronted by an African American male who requested his assistance with a disabled vehicle.

The victim allowed the male inside his vehicle, and as they were driving the male produced a handgun, and ordered the victim to drive to another location. Upon arriving at the ordered location, the suspect forced the victim to exit the vehicle; the suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s vehicle and other items of value.

The Criminal Investigations Division (CID), continued the investigations and determined based on information provided, both incidents had been committed by the same individuals. William Edward Johnson III, age 27, of Suitland, Maryland, was identified as one of the individuals responsible for the crimes.

Johnson was located in Prince George’s County on November 21, and was taken into custody without incident. Johnson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, and charged with various criminal violations for both offenses. The cases were reviewed with State’s Attorney Richard Fritz, and additional criminal charges are forthcoming.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the United States Marshall Service, Prince George’s County Police Department, Maryland State Police, Metropolitan Police Department, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with these investigations.