Police Seek Persons Of Interest In Attempted Motorcycle Theft At California Walmart

CALIFORNIA, Md. – At approximately 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 26, 2023, the four subjects pictured were seen walking out of Walmart in California, MD, and while walking through the parking lot, two of the subjects attempted to steal a motorcycle but were unable to do so.

Anyone with information about the identities of any of the subjects in these pictures or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Nicholas Hill at Nicholas.Hill@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200, ext. 8078. Please refer to Case #60529-23.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, tipsters may remain anonymous.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.