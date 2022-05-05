WINTER PARK, Fla. – Rollins College’s 132nd commencement, being held on Sunday, May 8, celebrates the achievements of Hollywood resident Sofia Frasz as one of five 2022 valedictorians who all achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Frasz majored in public policy and will be attending Antonin Scalia Law School to pursue a JD with a concentration in intellectual property law.

In addition to being named a valedictorian, Frasz was in the Honors Degree Program, a member of the Pinehurst Organization for social justice service, and president of the Republican Club.

