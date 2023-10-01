Sale Of Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Against Law In One Maryland County

Photo by Callum Hill on Unsplash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. – The Montgomery County Council voted to pass a new law that bans companies from selling gas-powered leaf blowers. This law goes into effect on July 1, 2024.

On July 1, 2025, it will be illegal in the county to use gas-powered leaf blowers. The council says it’s all in an effort to address environmental, noise and health issues.

The law includes a program that will offer rebates to businesses and residents who buy electric leaf blowers to replace their gas-powered blowers. This comes just two years after Washington, D.C., banned the sale and usage of gas-powered leaf blowers.

How do you feel about this? Let us know in the comments.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com