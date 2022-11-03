10/01/22- Sergio Rashaad Rice, age 41 of no fixed address- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Marsch# 397.

10/02/22- Thomas Ernest Maddox, age 54 of Avenue- Loaded Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun on Person by Dep. McLean# 400

10/04/22- Davion Lamarr Warren, age 20 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Violate Protective Order by Dep. Kril# 382.

10/05/22- T’Keyah Otionna Battle, age 28 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

10/05/22- Melissa Ann Owens, age 38 of Great Mills- Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Hersh# 343.

10/06/22- Joshua Phillip Kaltenbach, age 40 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft by Lt. Hedderich# 119.

10/07/22- Alpha Roanna Ali, age 43 of Adelphi- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Hersh# 343.

10/07/22- Christopher Allen Hayes, age 28 of Marbury- Theft by Dep. Allebach# 392.

10/08/22- Sidney Hilton Thompson Jr., age 28 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Stewart# 310.

10/08/22- Paul Anthony Long, age 58 of Hollywood- Animal Cruelty-27 Counts by Dep. Chase-Johnson# 407.

10/09/22- Christopher Aloysius Guy, age 37 of Mechanicsville- CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

10/10/22- Jamar Marcus Young, age 35 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

10/11/22- David Anthony Reese, age 28 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Palmer# 373.

10/11/22- William Carillio Hernandez, age 47 of no fixed address- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Absher# 405.

10/12/22- Shileka Janella Smith, age 34 of Lexington Park- Motor Vehicle Theft by Dep. Deinert# 401.

10/12/22- Kevin Jeffrey Hancock, age 38 of Leonardtown- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

10/12/22- Dimitri Paul Brooks, age 27 of Lexington Park- Violate Protective Order by Dep. Senatore# 404.

10/12/22- Marsia Pena, age 60 of Lexington Park- Failure to Driver to Stop After Accident, Failure of Driver to Notify Owner, and Negligent Driving by Cpl. Holdsworth# 305.

10/13/22 – Charles Dallas Biagli Jr., age 36 of Charlotte Hall – Theft: Less than $100 by Dep. Hudson #390.

10/14/22- Kelly Kay Quade, age 34 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

10/14/22- Colby Austin Burris, age 21 of Dameron- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

10/14/22- Frankie Leroy Bannister, age 63 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

10/15/22- Robert Morgan Raley, age 27 of Mechanicsville- Driving Under the Influence, Driving While Impaired, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Control Speed to Avoid a Collision by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

10/15/22- Latoya Nichole Sewell, age 40 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

10/15/22- Kandace La’Kiese Russell, age 20 of Lexington Park- Trespass: Private Property by DFC. Hersch# 343.

10/16/22- Tyree Duprei Scott, age 28 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property and Trespass: Private Property by DFC. Hersch# 343.

10/17/22- Kamaron Dominique Barker, age 29 of Lexington Park- False Statement to Officer by Dep. Budd# 325.

10/19/22- Barry Cedric Stout, age 63 of Lexington Park- Trespassing: Posted Property and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Marsch# 397.

10/19/22- William Bruce Yowell, age 49 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

10/19/22 – Todd Antonio Foster Jr., age 32 of Leonardtown – Second-Degree Assault by Dep. Hunsinger #385.

10/20/22 – Stacy Lynn Price, age 38 of Leonardtown – Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000 by Dep. Cucinotta #393.

10/20/22 – Tyesha Danielle Leys, age 37 of Lexington Park – First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000 by Sgt. Smith #297.

10/20/22 – Michael Hemi Fischer, age 25 of Avenue – Second-Degree Burglary, Fourth-Degree Burglary and Theft: Less than $100 by Dep. McLean #400.

10/21/22 – Richard Alvin Nolan III, age 34 of Lusby – Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle by Dep. Dixon #380.

10/21/22 – Dennis Mitchell Myles, age 58 of Lexington Park – Theft: $100 to $1,500 by Dep. Walker #366.

10/21/22 – Zachary Alan Kiger, age 33 of St. Inigoes – Theft: Less than $100 by Cpl. Reppel #141.

10/22/22 – Thomas Joseph Farrell, age 31 of Leonardtown – Second-Degree Assault by DFC Fenwick #338.

10/23/22 – Jake Allen Clark, age 32 of Hollywood – CDS Possession: Not Cannabis by Dep. Budd #325.

10/24/22- Delontey Montario Butler, age 29 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. McLean# 400.

10/25/22- Kennard Christopher Devaughn, age 30 of Washington, D.C.- Malicious Destruction of Property and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hill# 381.

10/25/22- Kerry Christensen Fowler, age 47 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

10/25/22- Britnee Lynn Holtery, age 28 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

10/25/22- Richard Anthony Fowler, age 49 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

10/25/22- Adrian Noble Stockett, age 20 of Prince Frederick- Fraud/ID Theft by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

10/25/22- Francis Xavier Curtis Jr., age 25 of Brandywine- Theft Scheme, Fraud, and Credit Card/Steal Another’s by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

10/26/22- Kimberly Dawn Moore, age 36 of Lexington Park- Theft Scheme and Theft by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

10/26/22- Francis Xavier Curtis Jr., age 25 of Brandywine- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hudson# 390.

10/26/22- Thomas Donnell Evans, age 42 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement by Dep. Gardiner# 369.

10/26/22- Francis Xavier Curtis Jr., age 25 of Brandywine- Theft by Dep. Gardiner# 369.

10/27/22- Jacqueline Eugenia Harrod, age 57 of no fixed address- Theft by Dep. Gardiner# 369.

10/27/22- Samantha Meiaza Matthews, age 26 of no fixed address- Theft by Dep. Kril# 382.

10/28/22- Joseph Patrick Croson, age 46 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Shelko# 326.

10/28/22- Andre Devon Dickens, age 38 of Lusby- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

10/29/22- Vance Harrison Deniston, age 54 of Mechanicsville- Indecent Exposure by DFC. Fenwick# 358.

10/30/22- Eric Douglas Fortner, age 43 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

10/31/22- Joseph Allen Dyson Jr., age 72 of Ridge- Theft by DFC. Westphal# 337.