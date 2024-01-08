Southern Maryland Trivia To Host Their 2023 Winter Championship At The Rex Theatre

Credit: Southern Maryland Trivia

LEONARDTOWN Md. – Southern Maryland Trivia will be hosting their 2023 Winter Championship at The Rex Theatre on Jan 12th from 6-9 pm. “The event will start at 6 pm and the championship game will start at 7:00 p.m.,” said Ernie Riviere, co-owner of Southern Maryland Trivia.

Southern Maryland Trivia was created in August of 2022 when Ernie Riviere of Invincible Entertainment, George Erskine of Bright Eyes Entertainment, and Carlton Silvestro of Silvestro Entertainment came together. “We really created Southern Maryland Trivia to help local businesses turn a slow night into a busy one,” said Riviere.

Southern Maryland Trivia hosts trivia nights at local Southern Maryland businesses every week Tuesday-Thursday nights. These trivia nights are free to the public and the different venues also offer different prizes for each trivia night.

Riviere explained that trivia teams from these weekly games accumulate points from correct answers each season which can be tracked on their website smtrivia.com. The top twenty teams in the standings are invited to their bi-annual (Summer and Winter) Championship. These teams are composed of up to eight players who have been competing in trivia nights over the season.

“Contestants will have the chance to earn over $1,000 in prizes,” said Riviere. Riviere explained that 1st place will win $500, 2nd place will win $250, and 3rd place will win $100. The rest of the prizes will be given out through “door prizes and other fun surprises.”

Riviere explained the trivia championship is sponsored by local businesses who have the chance to advertise their business by sponsoring each round of trivia and getting to shout out their business by doing so. “This is an awesome event with an emphasis on supporting local Southern MD businesses.”

The Southern Maryland Trivia schedule can be checked at smtrivia.com and regular trivia nights have no limit on team size.

