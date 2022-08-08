St. Mary’s Health Officer Elected To National Health Officials’ Board Of Directors

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Meenakshi Brewster, MD, MPH, FAAFP, Health Officer for the St. Mary’s County Health Department in Maryland, has been newly elected to the National Association of County and City Health Officials’ (NACCHO) Board of Directors for a three-year term as a Director for Region 3, representing local health departments in DC, DE, MD, PA, VA, and WV. NACCHO is the voice of the country’s nearly 3,000 local health departments. Dr. Brewster’s term began on July 1, 2022.

“I am honored to represent the local health departments of Region 3 on the NACCHO Board,” said Dr. Brewster. “The frontline, experienced perspectives of local public health workers across our country make NACCHO a critical part of any national conversation on public health infrastructure and supporting a healthy America. I am thankful for the dedicated service of my public health colleagues, especially during these extraordinarily challenging times, and look forward to representing those serving the diverse communities of Region 3.”

“I am very pleased to have Dr. Brewster join our Board of Directors,” said NACCHO Chief Executive Officer Lori Tremmel Freeman. “She has guided St. Mary’s County Health Department’s work as a chief health strategist, leveraging partnerships for innovative public health strategies in Maryland. I am looking forward to the leadership Dr. Brewster will bring to NACCHO’s Board of Directors.”



About Dr. Brewster

Dr. Brewster has been Health Officer for St. Mary’s County, Maryland since 2012. She directs the local health department in its multiple responsibilities, including prevention work and systems oversight for chronic illness, infectious disease, behavioral health, environmental health, emergency preparedness and response, Medicaid access and support programs, and clinical services.

Prior to her current role, Dr. Brewster was Medical Director for the Health and Human Services Commission and Chronic Disease Director at the Indiana State Department of Health. She has also worked previously as faculty at the Indiana University School of Medicine, teaching medical students and physician residents while providing clinical care to patients of all ages.

Dr. Brewster is a primary care physician with training in family medicine and sports medicine. Her bachelor’s degree, MPH, and MD are from the University of Miami (FL). She has previously served as president and vice president of her state’s NACCHO-affiliate chapter.

About NACCHO’s Board of Directors

NACCHO is governed by a 20-member board consisting of local and tribal health officials who are elected by their peers, as well as one ex-officio member representing partner organizations.

As the governing body, NACCHO’s Board of Directors establishes the association’s strategic direction and initiatives, sets the annual legislative agenda, approves official policy statements, ensures that annual goals are met, and provides financial oversight. The Board is NACCHO’s public face and represents members in matters of policy, public health practice, and collaboration with health partners in the public and private sectors.