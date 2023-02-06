State Fire Marshal Investigating Garage Destroyed By Fire In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On February 5, 2023 at approximately 8:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 26600 block of Alexandra Way.

Crews arrived and found a 25×25 workshop garage with fire throughout. Firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews from Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department remained on the scene for over an hour performing overhaul and hitting hot spots.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com