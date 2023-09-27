Brandon Ross Holbrook

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A Maryland judge has officially ordered Brandon Ross Holbrook, 47, to be held in jail without bond until a preliminary hearing on October 20, 2023. He will be represented by a public defender.

Holbrook is facing charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree assault, in connection with the murder of Joseph A. Shymanski, a well-known DC photographer who went missing on Labor Day of this year.

WJAC News in Pennsylvania confirmed that on September 13, 2023, a Mifflin County judge approved Holbrook’s extradition to Calvert County, Maryland. He arrived in the state on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The Mifflin County, Pennsylvania Coroner’s Office and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office identified the remains of the missing 51-year-old Huntingtown resident in the borough of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania in early September of this year. Shymanski’s remains were located just yards away from Holbrook’s property.

The day he went missing, Shymanski was supposed to meet with his ex-wife for a child custody exchange.

Upon searching his home, law enforcement found blood stains on the driveway, as well as Shymanski’s car still parked in the garage with his cell phone inside.

Witnesses also reported seeing Holbrook’s truck in the area the night Shymanski went missing.

Detectives went to Pennsylvania to interview Holbrook. According to them, a foul odor emanated from his truck bed. They also found “maggots located crawling all over the back of the truck.”

Holbrook told a judge on Friday that he has “no history of violence whatsoever” and “no intention to flee.”

Investigators also interviewed Shymanski’s ex-wife, who stated that Holbrook and her had been in a relationship before and, “expressed anger towards Shymanski for what he has put her through.”

Maryland prosecutors have since come to a conclusion that Holbrook traveled four hours to Shymanski’s house and shot him. Afterwards, he took the body back to Pennsylvania where he burned and dismembered it in an attempt to dispose of the evidence.

