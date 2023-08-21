The Week in Winners: Lottery Players in Charlotte Hall, Dundalk, Frederick Win Week’s Biggest Prizes

BALTIMORE — Maryland Lottery players in Charlotte Hall, Dundalk and Frederick won six-digit prizes in the week that ended Aug. 20, and another four players won $50,000 each in Berlin, Silver Spring (two) and Upper Marlboro.

In all, 39 Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Aug. 20, and the Lottery paid nearly $28.6 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Aug. 14-20:

$100,000 Prize

· $100,000 Lucky, Quick Mart, 7900 Wise Avenue, Dundalk

$50,000 Prizes

· $50,000 Cash, Shore Stop #219, 11121 Racetrack Road, Berlin

· Gold X20, Daro’s Beer & Wine, 2501 Ennalls Avenue, Silver Spring

· Hot 7s Tripler, Watkins Park Liquors, 56 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro

$30,000 Prize

Red Hot Cash, Giant #358, 575 Gov. Ritchie Highway, Severna Park

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Aug. 14-20:

FAST PLAY

· $117,175 Big Money Doubler ticket sold Aug. 15 at Wawa #588-E, 30320 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall (unclaimed as of Aug. 21)

BONUS MATCH 5

· $50,000 ticket sold Aug. 16 at State Line Market, 7817 Eastern Avenue, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Aug. 21)

KENO

· $12,502 ticket sold Aug. 16 at Germantown Liberty, 13411 Kingsview Village Avenue, Germantown (claimed)

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 15 at Anne Arundel Seafood, 230 Mountain Road, Pasadena (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 15 at Morgan’s BP, 607 Frederick Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Aug. 21)

PICK 5

Five $25,000 tickets, worth a total of $125,000, sold at Myer’s Liquors, 3601 Old Silver Hill Road, Suitland; one was sold on Aug. 15 and claimed on Aug. 19; the other four were sold Aug. 16, three have been claimed and one remained unclaimed as of Aug. 21.

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 14 at Hamilton Quick Mart, 3407 Hamilton Avenue, Baltimore (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 15 at Crestlyn Mart, 3838 Crestlyn Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Aug. 21)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 16 at Pulaski BP, 3505 Pulaski Highway, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Aug. 16)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 20 at Alameda Food Mart and Exxon, 5656 The Alameda, Baltimore (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 15 at Fairwood Wine & Spirits, 12420 C Fairwood Parkway, Bowie (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 18 at 7-Eleven #27124, 1428 Ritchie Highway, Capitol Heights (unclaimed as of Aug. 21)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 20 at Brighton Beer & Wine, 225 Muddy Branch Road, Gaithersburg (unclaimed as of Aug. 21)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 20 at Anna’s Deli Plus, 11512 Middlebrook Road, Germantown (unclaimed as of Aug. 21)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 14 at Walmart #2279, 6721 Chesapeake Center Drive, Glen Burnie (unclaimed as of Aug. 21)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 20 at Food Mart Citgo, 11901 Business Park Drive, Waldorf (unclaimed as of Aug. 21)

RACETRAX

$200,000 ticket sold Aug. 14 at 7-Eleven #27643, 501 East Street, Frederick (claimed)

$40,044 ticket sold at Casa Mia’s, 17417 York Road, Parkton (claimed)

$20,012.60 ticket sold Aug. 14 at Foods Inn, 12549 Mattawoman Drive, Waldorf (claimed)

$17,295 ticket sold Aug. 16 at New Edison Liquors and Lounge, 3133 East Monument Street, Baltimore (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $33.2 billion in prizes to players and generated more than $19.3 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, visit mdlottery.com. The Maryland Lottery strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org or calling 1-800-GAMBLER.